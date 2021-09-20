A trailer for the film “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and others appeared on the web

Такого звездного состава мы давно не видели на больших экранах.

This year, more and more high-quality films are being released. This time, the first trailer for the comedy “Don’t Look Up” of the Netflix streaming platform appeared on the Web. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothy Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman and other celebrities took part in the film.

In the story, two scientists (Lawrence and DiCaprio) learn that a giant meteorite is approaching the Earth. They decide to warn people about the danger and go on a long press tour, where they want to convey important information. The only problem is that no one believes them. And how the story ends can be found only in a full-length film.

The comedy film was directed, written and produced by Adam McKay, who became famous for such works as “Ant-Man”, “Selling Short” and “Power”. The film will premiere on December 24 this year.