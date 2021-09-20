A year ago, Karim Benzema did not pass Vinicius Junior. They are now the best scoring team in La Liga.

Last fall, the Madrid media trumpeted the conflict in Real Madrid – Benzema asked his partners not to pass on Vinicius. Karim was confident that the Brazilian was “playing against the team.” It was a break in the match with Borussia Gladbakh. The Frenchman said – the Frenchman did: in the second 45-minute Benzema never gave the ball to Vinicius. Madrid flew 0: 2, but in stoppage time they escaped defeat thanks to Karim’s goal.

Benzema was supported by his compatriot and then head coach of the team Zinedine Zidane. Zizu assured – it’s just emotions, this happens on the field all the time. The coach remembered being told the same thing during his playing career. Zidane reassured the club’s fans that Benzema and Vinicius had a one-on-one talk and settled all the issues. A month before the conflict, the Brazilian called the star partner his idol and said that he was honored to play with him in the same team.

Almost a year has passed – now Benzema and Vinicius have become the most productive bunch in Example. In just five rounds, Karim hammered six goals and gave five assists, while Junior had 5 + 1. Although it is Ronaldo’s task to compete with Messi, Karim has caught up with Leo: now they are the only players in the history of La Liga (this century) who have directly participated in the goals scored 11 times in the starting five games. Vinicius has scored as much this season as in the previous 59 matches for Real Madrid.

Vinicius and Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Photo: Getty Images

The arrival at Mestalla did not work out for the “creamy” from the very beginning, because already in the 26th minute Carvajal broke down. Valencia is even better – Correia and Soler were injured. Although the average total in the confrontation between Real Madrid and the Bats is more than three goals per game, the first half was as sad as possible, as there were almost no chances to score. The zeros on the scoreboard held until the 66th minute of the match, until Duro found a loophole in the guests’ defense.

Courtois and Maradashvili are to blame for the goalless game of the teams, who gave a juicy performance. In the course of the fight, Thibault reached a statistic of 14 deflected shots on target out of the last 16 struck. George had even more work to do, but up to a certain point even the brilliant couple of Benzema and Vinicius could not open the gate of the Georgian keeper. Madrid needed motivation, which appeared after the conceded ball. First, Karim brought Junior to strike, and then the players changed places.

After five rounds, Real is shining: it has not lost 10 matches in a row, it became the sole leader of Examples, and its players are in the top scorers and assistants. This is a huge merit of Vini and Benzema, who have 17 points for two according to the goal + pass system. After the departure of Ronaldo, the French striker became the main star of the team, and Vinicius is listed as his loyal assistant. And until Mbappe comes, which is likely to happen in the summer of 2022, Benzema will be the best.

Vinicius is still young and promising, but not as Russian footballers who are expected to make progress by the age of 30. Brasil is only 21, which by any measure is not even the beginning of a long journey. With the arrival of Ancelotti, number 20 sparkled with new life, and the coach supports him: “He gained confidence after scoring goals and is able to pull the team along alone when something does not work out.” Haters, are you ready to apologize to Perez, who were laughed at because of 45 million euros for another young talent?

