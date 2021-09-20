Actor Brian Austin Green introduced his new girlfriend to children from Megan Fox

The 47-year-old actor recently began a relationship with dancer Sharna Burgess.

While 35-year-old Megan Fox went to support her 31-year-old lover Coulson Baker at the Barstool 500 Party in Indiana, her ex-husband Brian Austin Green stayed behind to look after their three sons. And he already managed to introduce them to his new girlfriend. Writes about this People.

The 47-year-old Beverly Hills star broke up with Meghan a year ago. The couple divorced after ten years of marriage. And Brian and Megan did not grieve for long about this. Just a few months later, they have already entered into a new relationship.



Sharna Burgess with the children of Brian Austin Green [+–]

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox [+–]

Megan Fox is now in a relationship with Colson Baker, better known in the music world as Machine Gun Kelly.

And Brian Austin Green began dating dancer Sharna Burgess. Which, by the way, spoke very warmly about her boyfriend’s ex-wife.

“He is a wonderful father, and he and his wife, that is, an ex-wife, raised three wonderful sons. And they are wonderful, sweet, kind and considerate. They did an amazing job,” Burgess said in an interview.



Brian Austin Green with children / All photos: Instagram brianaustingreen [+–]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly [+–]

And she had long wanted to meet Green’s children: eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodie and four-year-old Jornie. Who already got along with their mother’s new boyfriend.

However, Megan Fox is unhappy that her ex-husband is sharing family pictures on social networks. She believes that he demonstratively shows what a good father he is, reproaching her that she is not a good mother.

“Why can’t you stop using kids for show-off on your instagram? You’re so anxious to portray me as a mother who is not always around, and to portray yourself as the father of the year,” Fox said.

Despite the seeming family idyll, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are going to resolve the issue of child custody through the courts.