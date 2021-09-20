After rumors of an affair with Schwimmer, Aniston admitted who she wants to date – Gazeta.Ru

Actress Jennifer Aniston in an interview with the publication People told who she would like to meet.

According to the 52-year-old Friends star, it doesn’t have to be a Hollywood person. “This, I hope, will not necessarily be someone from the industry,” she said.

In 2011, Jennifer Aniston began dating actor Justin Theroux. In 2012, the artists got engaged, and in 2015 they got married. In February 2018, the couple broke up by mutual agreement.

Prior to Theroux, Aniston was married to actor Brad Pitt for five years.

Formerly Aniston denied rumors that he is dating his fellow “Friends” David Schwimmer. Journalists and fans have speculated that the 54-year-old actor and the 52-year-old actress are having an affair following the recent Friends reunion special. During the filming, the artists admitted that they were in love with each other during the filming of the first season in 1994. Aniston found the rumors strange.