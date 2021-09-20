AirPods 3 due this year, AirPods Pro 2 next year

Well-known journalist and analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg shared information on the possible release dates for new Apple products – AirPods and MacBook laptops.

According to him, fully wireless AirPods 3 headphones will debut by the end of this year. According to rumors, mass production of this new product has already been organized, which means that the announcement is not far off. The earbuds are expected to receive a redesigned AirPods Pro styling. At the same time, no means of active noise cancellation are provided.

In addition, in the last months of this year, according to Mr. Gurman, MacBook Pro laptops will be presented. Modifications will be released with a mini-LED display in sizes 14 and 16 inches diagonally. The laptops are likely to be based on the Apple M1X processor.

The following year, Apple is said to have announced the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds with additional sensors to track the user’s physical activity.

In addition, in 2022, iPad Pro tablets with glass back and support for bi-directional wireless charging will be introduced. Finally, according to Mark Gurman, next year Apple will unveil new MacBook Air laptops.