Alain Prost vs. Formula 1 Reverse Start

Four-time world champion Alain Prost believes that any experimentation with a reversing grid is contrary to the spirit of Formula 1.

Alain Prost: “I am glad that Formula 1 is experimenting with the weekend format, but you need to understand exactly what these changes are for and what consequences they can lead to.

Formula 1 must maintain its tradition while remaining the pinnacle of motor sport. We must be sure that the best team wins, because it is the best, this is the spirit of Formula 1, this is the common goal.

I absolutely dislike talking about a reversible starting grid. This is not the place in Formula 1. If they decide on such changes, I will leave Formula 1. This is the worst thing that can be done. I prefer to see one team dominate if it does its job better. From this point of view, I am a traditionalist.

I was not too happy when Formula 1 changed the scoring scheme and it became difficult to compare the current results with the achievements of previous years. On the other hand, I remember how in 82, due to reliability problems, we all, at best, finished in only five races per season. Modern cars have fantastic reliability, so if, as before, score points for the first six cars, some teams will never get points at all, so Formula 1 had to adapt. “