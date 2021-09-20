all about beauty treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz, Charlize Theron

Experts explained what beauty secrets are hidden by the stars.

Hollywood celebrities boast perfect skin. How they manage to achieve such a result, told the professionals working with the stars.

Actress Charlize Theron prefers facials from qualified beautician Mila Mursi. It combines manual massage aimed at contouring and sculpting, as well as advanced radio frequency technology and cryotherapy to lift and strengthen the face, neck and décolleté. The procedure makes the skin smooth and radiant.

Zoe Kravitz prefers Dr. Barbara Sturm’s cosmetic line. Her favorites include anti-aging eye cream, hyaluronic serum, sunscreen and more. She is also a regular at the leading beautician Ivan Paul. A professional has created an alternative to botox: it uses a patented radio frequency method that helps the skin stay radiant and toned.

The client of dermatologist Shani Darden is Kim Kardashian. Personalized care for the reality star delivers a radiant, healthy glow. It includes light chemical peels, oxygen therapy, vibration therapy, microcurrents, extractions (cleansing) as needed, LED therapy, and more to help tighten, tighten, shape and moisturize skin, PEOPLE reports.

Russian stars prefer invasive beauty treatments. Among them is Miroslava Karpovich.