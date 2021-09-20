all the unlucky suitors of Ariana Grande









The singer secretly married a real estate agent.

On May 17, the media found out about Ariana Grande’s secret wedding. More than a year after the engagement, the singer married Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent specializing in the sale of luxury homes.









The couple quarantined together and during this time managed to shoot a video at home for the song Stuck With U, where, in fact, the singers’ fiancé appeared in confirmation of the most serious intentions on both sides. Ariana and Dalton were first spotted together on Valentine’s Day last year. According to insiders, the couple had already met at that time for several months.

By marrying a non-public person, the singer joined a number of celebrities who tied the knot with people outside the industry.

Gomez, by the way, was lucky to see it through to the end and ring the idol of millions (235 million have been subscribed to Ariana’s instagram!). It is known that Grande had previously been in the status of a bride, but the engagement to American comedian Pete Davidson did not end with the wedding. Let’s remember who else the American R&B star managed to break his heart.

Graham Phillips

Ariana’s first love was Riverdale actor Graham Phillips. The couple met in 2018, when they were both 15 years old, during a couple of years of relationship they managed to record a joint track called Stick Around. In 2011, the celebrities broke up, but have remained good pals ever since.









Jay Brooks

About a year later, Ariana got together with another TV star – Jay Brooks. The couple met through Twitter and actually broke up through it. At least that the guys broke up, it became known thanks to the post of Brooks, in which he accused the girl of treason. “Yes, they cheated on me. It sucks tweeted by the actor. – Yes, I was dumped because of another guy“. Grande, in turn, said that she did not expect anything else from the ex-boyfriend, as he, according to her, threatened to ruin the singer’s reputation in front of the whole world if Ariana did not return to him. Nevertheless, the tweet shocked the artist, but did not prevent her from returning to her arms in 2014, judging by such statements, not the most non-toxic partner. If the first time the relationship lasted about a year, then after the reunion, the couple lasted four months.









Nathan Sachs

Ariana found consolation after breaking up with Brooks in the arms of British singer Nathan Sachs, lead singer of The Wanted. As with many of her lovers, Grande managed to record a song with him – Almost Is Never Enough. The relationship did not last even six months.









Big Sean

In 2013, Sean Andersen (better known as Big Sean) and Ariana Grande recorded a song for her first album, the track Right There, and in October 2014, the musicians’ romance became known. The novel lasted less than a year – already in April 2015, official representatives announced the separation of the couple, calling this decision a mutual one. The lovers simply had no time to see each other – in addition to their busy schedules, both of them had touring tours that, perhaps, could only withstand stronger couples. However, after the breakup, Ariana and Sean assured fans that “Still care about each other and remain close friends.”









Ricky Alvarez

Alvarez intended to participate in Ariana’s tour as a dancer, but it turned out that he won her heart. However, not for long. The couple met for only two months, but managed to light up in a scandal during this short time. Alvarez and Grande were caught on surveillance video at one of the donut restaurants. On it, the singer licked donuts from the shop window while the seller turned away and said that she hated America and Americans.









Mac Miller

In 2016, after recording a joint track with rapper Mac Miller, The Way, the singer flared up for him, and this was perhaps one of her longest romances. For two years, the couple showed each other their feelings in public in full, but the tight schedule of artists led to a breakup. Ariana posted a touching post informing the couple’s fans of the breakup, but the worst happened a few months later. In May 2018, Miller died of an overdose at the age of 26. The rapper’s fans blamed Grande for the death of their idol, but the singer herself could not pass by the tragic event by posting a video with her ex-boyfriend on her instagram.

“I’m so sorry that I can’t fix this or take your pain away. I would really like to do it. The kindest, purest soul with demons that he did not deserve. Hope you feel good now. rest in peace“, – Ariana signed the post.









Pete Davidson

The singer had not the longest relationship with the American comedian (the couple was together for only five months), but the fastest growing. A few weeks after the start of their relationship, Davidson and Grande announced their engagement. Apparently, the singer turned his head so much that even earlier the guy made two tattoos in honor of Ariana. After the break, however, I had to interrupt. The couple broke up in October 2018.









Mikey Foster

Another short relationship happened with Ariana a year after breaking up with Pete Davidson. In August 2019, it became known about Grande’s romance with the lead singer of the Social House group Mikey Foster. Fans noticed that in the music video for the song Boyfriend, which Grande and Foster recorded together, a spark ran between them. And they were right, but, as you know, not for long. Indeed, already in February 2020, the singer was noticed in the company of her future husband, Dalton Gomez.









Ariana’s list of boyfriends turned out to be not small, who else in history distinguished themselves by such lovingness, read the material at the link.

