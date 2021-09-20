Amazon will release an updated Kindle Paperwhite reader with a larger display

Amazon, according to online sources, will soon announce new devices for reading e-books of the Kindle Paperwhite family. Information about gadgets briefly appeared on the Amazon Canada website, but was soon removed.

Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition models are in preparation. Both of them will receive a monochrome display on electronic paper measuring 6.8 inches diagonally. Pixel density quoted is 300 PPI (dots per inch).

For readers, there is a front illumination based on 17 LEDs with the ability to adjust the color temperature. The Paperwhite Signature Edition will receive a light sensor to automatically optimize the backlight settings based on ambient conditions.

The devices will be housed in an IPX8 waterproof enclosure. The equipment will include a Wi-Fi wireless adapter.

The Kindle Paperwhite version will carry an 8GB flash drive, while the Paperwhite Signature Edition will carry 32GB. In addition, the older model provides support for wireless battery charging technology.

The price will be about $ 120 and $ 165 respectively. The official presentation may take place before the end of this month.