Analyst named four altcoins with strong growth potential :: RBC.Crypto

Trader Jason Pizzino has highlighted digital coins that are in the accumulation phase and may soon significantly rise in price

Trader Jason Pizzino analyzed the charts of four altcoins, which, in his opinion, could bring good returns in the short term. Pizzino advised paying attention to Polkadot, Avalanche, Cosmos and Sushi.

Polkadot

The Polkadot token has been in the accumulation phase for a long time, the trader said. According to him, in the near future, the cryptocurrency rate may adjust to $ 28, and then go to the renewal of the all-time high, which is at $ 49.

On September 20, Polkadot is trading at $ 30.6. Over the month, the token has risen in price by 9%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 31.4 billion.

Polkadot is an internal token of the project of the same name, which aims to create the decentralized Internet of the future (Web 3.0). It is interoperable with other blockchains and allows the creation of smart contracts and new blockchains.

Avalanche

The price of the Avalanche token is preparing to take off, says Pizzino. In his opinion, now investors are accumulating positions on the coin and a “supply shock” will soon occur, which will push the altcoin price up. Pizzino also admitted that before this, the Avalanche rate could be corrected to the level of $ 45.

On September 20, the Avalanche is trading at $ 62.6. Over the past four weeks, the price of the token has grown by 63%, and its capitalization has reached $ 13.7 billion.

Avalanche is an open source platform for running decentralized applications (dApps) and enterprise blockchain deployment.

Cosmos

In the near future, the Cosmos token may resume its rapid growth, the trader is sure. However, for this, the altcoin needs to stay above the $ 30 mark so that investors continue to actively accumulate positions on the coin, Pizzino explained.

On September 20, Cosmos hit its all-time high at $ 44. At 10:00 Moscow time, the token is trading at $ 39.6. Over the past month, altcoin has risen in price by 109%. Cryptocurrency capitalization has grown to $ 11 billion.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains that operate on the basis of Byzantine fault tolerance (BFT) algorithms. These blockchains are able to communicate with each other through the Cosmos network called the “Internet of blockchains”.

SushiSwap

For its rapid growth in the near term, the SushiSwap token needs to stay above key support levels, Pizzino said. According to him, in this case, the altcoin will be able to continue the upward trend. The trader claims that SushiSwap must hold above $ 9.5 for strong growth in the near future.

On September 20, SushiSwap is trading at $ 10.7. Over the month, the token has fallen in price by 26%, and its capitalization has decreased to $ 2 billion.

SushiSwap is a decentralized platform for “profitable farming”. Users can deposit funds on it as a deposit and receive a percentage of it in SUSHI tokens.

