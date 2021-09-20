Analyst named three altcoins with breakthrough growth potential :: RBC.Crypto

A trader under the pseudonym Inmortal pointed to digital coins, which, in his opinion, are lagging behind the dynamics of the market and may grow rapidly in the near future

Trader and analyst under the pseudonym Inmortal on his page in Twitter (63.9 thousand) named three altcoins, which, in his opinion, are lagging behind the market and have a breakthrough growth potential. The analyst claims that Litecoin, Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash are expected to skyrocket.

Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin has left the accumulation phase and is now ready to make a spurt to the next resistance level, which is at $ 260, the analyst said. According to him, a similar situation is observed on the Bitcoin Cash chart. According to the trader’s forecast, Bitcoin Cash will rise in price to $ 980, since the first resistance zone is located at this level.

Over the past month, Litecoin has risen in price by 55%. Altcoin capitalization rose to $ 15.2 billion.September 6, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 228.

Litecoin is a global decentralized p2p payment network built on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The Bitcoin Cash price has risen 41% over the past four weeks. The capitalization of the digital coin has reached $ 14.6 billion. On September 6, the altcoin is traded at $ 777.

Bitcoin Cash is a fork of Bitcoin that appeared on August 1, 2017 as a result of the fork of the first cryptocurrency network.

Chainlink

Chainlink is preparing to overcome resistance in tandem with Bitcoin at the level of 0.00065 BTC, the analyst explained. According to his forecast, if this level is successfully passed, Chainlink will aim at the next resistance zone, which is around $ 50.

Chainlink has risen in price by 52% in a month. Altcoin capitalization increased to $ 15.4 billion. On September 6, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 34.5.

Chainlink is the first network of decentralized oracles between blockchains and smart contracts, and among its partners is the Swift payment system. Also, the coin is in the portfolio of the Grayscale investment fund.

