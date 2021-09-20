Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova moved up one line. ATP and WTA rankings for September 20

ATP updated ratings on September 20th. The list of the best tennis players, as well as a week earlier, is headed by the Serb Novak Djokovic.

The top ten ATP has not changed since last week, tennis players lined up in the ranking in the same order: Daniil Medvedev is still in second place, and Andrei Rublev is in fifth. Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov also retained 25th and 27th places, respectively.

ATP rating for September 20:

eleven). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 12,133 points

2 (2). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) – 10,575

3 (3). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) – 8350

4 (4). Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 7760

5 (5). Andrey Rublev (Russia) – 6130

6 (6). Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 5815

7 (7). Matteo Berrettini (Italy) – 5173

8 (8). Dominik Thiem (Austria) – 4995

9 (9). Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 3765

10 (10). Kasper Ruud (Norway) – 3440 …

…

25 (25). Aslan Karatsev (Russia) – 2074 …

27 (27). Karen Khachanov (Russia) – 1965

Australian Ashley Barty holds 1st place in the women’s ranking. Japanese Naomi Osaka has dropped three more positions since last week, and American Sofia Kenin – by one. They were moved by the Czech Barbora Kreichikova, who moved to the 5th line, and the Polish Iga Schwöntek, who became the 6th.

The best tennis player in Russia Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova overcame another line and climbed to 13th place, also eight more Russian girls are included in the top 100, only Anna Blinkova could not stay in the “hundred”.

WTA rankings for September 20

eleven). Ashley Barty (Australia) – 10075

2 (2). Arina Sobolenko (Belarus) – 7720

3 (3). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) – 5315

4 (4). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – 4860

5 (7). Barbora Kreichikova (Czech Republic) – 4668

6 (8). Iga Schwientek (Poland) – 4571

7 (6). Sofia Kenin (USA) – 4413

8 (5). Naomi Osaka (Japan) – 4326

9 (9). Garbinier Mugurusa (Spain) – 4135

10 (10). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) – 4060 …

…

13 (14). Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) – 3285 …

24 (24). Daria Kasatkina (Russia) – 2355 …

31 (31). Veronica Kudermetova (Russia) – 2030 …

34 (33) Ekaterina Aleksandrova (Russia) – 1856 …

44 (48) Lyudmila Samsonova (Russia) – 1526 …

89 (76) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) – 889 …

82 (77). Varvara Gracheva (Russia) – 940 …

92 (89). Anastasia Potapova (Russia) – 883 …

96 (97). Vera Zvonareva (Russia) – 849

