Andrei Dzhedzhula took his son to school from Santa Dimopulos

Ukrainian actor and popular TV presenter Andriy Dzhedzhula shared his joy with his fans – his son is going to school. On the page on the social network Instagram, his new publication appeared, dedicated to the Day of Knowledge – September 1.

“The pot is in the hands of a teenager, a sullen man with glasses! An illustration of the legendary film is emerging! Although Natalie Portman should have been in Dani’s place, and Jean Reno in my place, I think we clearly indicated to the teachers the seriousness of the moment, ”said the student’s father.

“But seriously, my little one does not tolerate flower pollen and instantly sneezes! Bouquets will stand for a day or two and in the trash! And he adds a flowerpot and oxygen to the class and will stand for a long time after Dan’s graduation from school! ”, – he explained to the fans an unconventional choice of a gift.

In the comments, fans wish young Jedzhul every success in school.

“Cool. Good luck ”,“ Good guys! And the decision with flowers is absolutely correct! Have an interesting school year! ”, – write the fans.

