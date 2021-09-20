Angelina Jolie flew to Washington on a visit

Angelina Jolie with Police Officer Harry Dunn

The other day, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie arrived in the US capital, Washington, to discuss the future of the law on violence against women.

During her visit, the actress visited Capitol Hill to thank the police officers who defended the Capitol during the January 6 riots. The star was photographed by Officer Harry Dunn, who testified about the January events ahead of Congress in July.

In public, Angelina appeared in a strict and businesslike manner. She wore a mid-length pencil skirt, fitted jacket, top and classic pumps. She supplemented the image with a small bag. She did not change her favorite color scheme and chose the image of total black.

Recall that at the beginning of the year, supporters of Donald Trump, who supported him in their desire to cancel the election results (they were won by Joe Biden), broke into the Capitol and started riots there. As a result of the riots, four people were killed.

In Washington, DC, the actress also met with Senator Chuck Schumer, with whom she spoke about the law on violence against women. The star pays great attention to this issue and fights for the rights of women around the world.

She recently even signed up on Instagram to draw even more attention to the issue. The star published a letter from an Afghan teenage girl after Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban (the Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia).

The Oscar-winning actress is also a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Jolie recently revealed that she has written a book for young people with Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Buuren, Know and Claim Your Rights. She hoped that her book would help governments remember their long-standing promise to safeguard the health and happiness of children.