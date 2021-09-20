Angelina Jolie, Marion Cotillard and Keira Knightley are now involved in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trials

American magazine The Hollywood Reporter (THR) published great material, which describes the reasons for the “collapse” of Johnny Depp. The publication asked how and why what was happening was a direct consequence of the destructive behavior of the actor himself, in the light of new events and the analysis of court materials.

New lawsuit

THR writes that Depp has filed a new lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard for $ 50 million. The trial is expected in early 2021.

“The trial will take place in Virginia and will likely be even louder as a number of other celebrities are involved. Depp was obliged to disclose the details of relations with former romantic partners, among whom were named Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard, “- says the THR material, which also notes that the likelihood of a successful outcome for Depp in the trial is even lower than in the case with The Sun.

Depp’s loss in court

A month ago, Johnny Depp lost a libel case against the Sun tabloid, who wrote about the actor’s violence against his ex-wife. Depp denied the accusations and argued that Hurd was the abuser in their relationship, but the court sided with the tabloid.

As a result, Depp was ordered to pay the publisher The Sun almost 630 thousand pounds (63.6 million rubles), and the film companies began to refuse to work with the actor. Warner Bros. Studio asked him to give up his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

What is known about the financial condition of the actor

Despite the fact that Depp was removed from the role in “Fantastic Beasts”, he will receive the entire fee, because he managed to star in one scene. Under the terms of the contract, he is owed $ 16 million.

At the peak of his career, which by 2016 fell into decay, Depp managed to earn $ 650 million, only $ 55 million of which he earned for his participation in the Disney super hit “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2010). The publication notes that the actor’s income is falling markedly: for his last film “The Great” (in the Russian box office since February 4. – Esquire) about the photographer Eugene Smith, Depp received $ 3 million.

THR writes that, despite the legal costs, the actor’s financial position is currently healthy. He directly owns most of his property, including three islands in the Bahamas. In addition, according to legal documents released in court, Depp has 14 properties at his disposal.

At the same time, the publication reminds of his lavish lifestyle: earlier scandalous episodes from Depp’s life were widely circulated in the press, when he spent about $ 30 thousand on wine in a month or bought the ashes of Hunter S. Thompson for five million dollars (and not three, as reported earlier) to fire them with a cannon (as a tribute to the writer).

Against the backdrop of scandals in Hollywood, there were no more people willing to work with Depp, and any cooperation with him turned into a “PR nightmare”, writes THR. “It’s simply impossible to work with him. It is radioactive, ”the head of one of the studios told the publication.

Quarrels with Heard

After being removed from the role of Grindelwald, Depp fans took up arms against Heard. On Change.org appeared petition demanding to suspend the actress from filming in the superhero film “Aquaman-2” (she played one of the main roles), which has collected more than 1.7 million signatures. The authors of the petition are sure that after the divorce, Hurd “systematically tried to destroy Depp’s life in Hollywood, repeating over and over again fake stories of violence by the actor.”

The THR story says Depp also wanted Amber Heard to be fired from Aquaman. The publication also cites excerpts from the letters of the actor that appeared in the court case. In them, he called Heard a “50-cent stripper”, and also called for her to be burned and drowned.

The publication also revealed details of an old fight between Depp and Hurd, as a result of which the actor injured his finger. During the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp, according to testimony, took eight ecstasy pills, after which he and Heard had a violent fight. It got to the point that the actor lost a fingertip and was sent to Los Angeles for surgery. Disney was forced to suspend filming for two weeks, which cost it about $ 5 million (one day delay – $ 350,000). Depp claimed that he injured his finger due to the fact that Hurd threw a bottle of alcohol at him.

THR writes that Jack Sparrow could have appeared in a Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off (as suggested by producer Jerry Bruckheimer), but Disney flatly refused.