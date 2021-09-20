Angelina Jolie met Natalie Portman, Rezo Gigineishvili and others at the Telluride Film Festival

The main star of yesterday was, without a doubt, Angelina Jolie, who presented her new directorial work at the show – “First They Killed My Father: Memories of a Cambodian Daughter”. All six children came to support Angelina that evening – Shiloh, Zakhara, Maddox, Pax, Vivienne and Knox. Maddox, by the way, was not only in the support group, but also in the film crew, because he acted as the executive producer of the project and inspired Jolie to create it.

In addition to the film “First They Killed My Father: Memories of Cambodia’s Daughter”, the program of the International Film Festival in Telluride includes such works as “Dislike” by Andrei Zvyagintsev, “Hostages” by Rezo Gigineishvili, “In short” by Alexander Payne, “The Shape of Water” by Guillermo del Toro, “A World Full of Wonders” by Todd Haynes and others. It is quite difficult to get to the festival: the show in the competition must necessarily be an American premiere, and the program is hidden until the last, announcing only on the day of the start of the show.

