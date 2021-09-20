Angelina Jolie shared her first personal photo on Instagram

Angelina Jolie has long ceased to position herself exclusively as a Hollywood star, although she continues to act in films. She has been serving as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Refugees for twenty years, and is also involved in charitable and human rights work. Therefore, it is not surprising that the first personal photo on Instagram of Angelina Jolie, which she started not so long ago, is not a selfie, not a photo from the red carpet, but a photo with American athletes, whom Angelina met the other day in the US Senate in Washington.

I was honored to meet the brave American gymnasts who testified before the Senate Judicial Committee. I am delighted with their courage and determination to prevent similar failures in the investigation of sexual harassment in the future. As Eli Reisman said during the hearing, “More than 100 victims could have avoided violence. It took one adult to do the right thing.” I express my support and respect to them and to everyone who has suffered this trauma. I hope the system will be reformed, – signed the picture Angelina, noting the accounts of the athletes.

Angelina Jolie with athletes

American gymnasts, including Olympic champion Simone Biles, are now testifying to the US Senate Judicial Committee. They accuse the FBI of negligence in connection with the case of former US team doctor Larry Nassar, who for a long time corrupted underage athletes. Now convicted Nassar is in prison, where he will stay until the end of his days – he received more than 200 years of imprisonment for his crimes. Simone and her former teammates, speaking before the committee, said that the authorities, in particular the FBI, did not respond to their complaints, allowing Nassar to commit crimes for some time.

I blame not only Nassar himself, but the entire system that made his atrocities possible, ”including Simone.

Former US National Artistic Gymnastics Team Members Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney

We will remind, Angelina Jolie flew to Washington this week and the main purpose of her visit to the United States – to discuss the reform of the law on violence against women and children.

UN Office Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is in Washington to meet with senior White House and Justice Department officials and senators to continue to advocate for women’s and children’s rights and family health. In her meetings, she spoke about the importance of VAWA re-authorization, FBI reforms, judicial training and health justice, including an unbiased collection of forensic evidence, a spokeswoman for the actress told CNN.

Jolie, for whom the topic of domestic violence is close (she admitted that her husband Brad Pitt, while intoxicated, raised his hand against their son), has already discussed the painful issue at a meeting with Senator Chuck Schumer and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.