Aniston remembered her first job

Before becoming an actress, the Friends star worked part-time at an advertising agency.

Before becoming the star of Friends, actress Jennifer Aniston worked as a courier in New York. True, only one day, but today the 52-year-old artist recalls this experience with a laugh. She recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and told this story.

“After school, I worked part-time in an advertising agency. Actually, my mom worked there, and in order to get more pocket money, I did odd jobs. And then one day their bicycle courier simply did not show up in the office, ”said Jennifer.

The agency staff asked the girl if she knew how to ride a bike. The future star could do it, but not in the busy streets of New York.

“For you to understand, I can ride a bike in Central Park, as there are soft landing areas,” said Aniston. “But I just boldly said yes, they gave me a bag and put a bunch of cylinders in there. I don’t remember how I survived that day, because it was … To be on Fifth Avenue with its traffic jams and everything I had on my hands … I think I could have got in a taxi just to end the day. “

The actress’s story made the presenter laugh, but he noted that Jennifer completed the main task – she delivered all the packages to their destination. Aniston did manage, but she just can’t remember what happened to the bike.

Recall that the star’s career in cinema began in 1990, when she was about 20 years old. The cult series Friends was launched in 1994.

