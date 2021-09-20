Anne Hathaway in The Witches: What the High Witch Wears in the New Film

The High Witch in Roald Dahl’s dark tale “The Witches” is truly terrifying, as anyone who has watched the 1990 film of the same name will attest. In the new adaptation, director Robert Zemeckis and costume designer Joanna Johnston (Lincoln) decided to make the main character more fashionable, while not forgetting about the frightening details.

Shot from the film “Witches” © Warner Brothers Studios

The main role in the film was played by Anne Hathaway, who during the filming had to spend a lot of time on makeup – the Supreme Witch’s face appeared with scars in the mouth area, reminiscent of the eerie smile of the Joker after laser resurfacing. However, the team’s mood board turned out to be completely different heroes – the main fashionistas of the 1960s. Among them, for example, Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe, as well as the “supermodels” of that time Nena von Schlebrugge (by the way, Uma Thurman’s mother) and Carmen Dell’Orefice.

Shot from the film “Witches” © Warner Brothers Studios

Shot from the film “Witches” © Warner Brothers Studios

As events unfold, the Supreme Witch’s appearance is transformed from secular to witchcraft: fitted suits, capes and lace negligees give way to dark dresses, reminiscent of the image of Lady Macbeth rather than Monroe. Costumes aren’t the only thing that heightens the drama. Makeup artist Peter King added purple eyeshadow to the makeup, and hairstyle master Paula Price made a wig in the shape of horns at the request of Hathaway herself. We also paid attention to shoes – all shoes were created to order to emphasize that the Witch has square feet. In contrast to this demonic image, Olivia Spencer, who played the role of the protagonist’s grandmother, was chosen with floral-print dresses in the style of the 1950s.

Shot from the film “Witches” © Warner Brothers Studios

Shot from the film “Witches” © Warner Brothers Studios

It will be possible to see the incredible reincarnations of Anne Hathaway very soon – the film “Witches” will be released in Russia on the eve of Halloween on October 29.