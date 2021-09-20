Anne Hathaway shares how social media bullying helped her

Ann Hataway

38-year-old Anne Hathaway in a new interview for The Sun spoke about one not the most pleasant period of her life. The actress remembered the criticism and hate from Internet users that fell upon her after the release of the movie Les Miserables in 2012. This was due to the imprudent statements of the actress about the need to cut her hair and lose “unhealthy” 25 pounds (about 11 kilograms) weight. At the same time, Anne noted that she herself was almost moved by her mind in order to accurately get into the mental image of the character (she played Fantina).

Anne Hathaway in the movie Les Miserables

Many were offended by Hathaway’s words that before filming, she limited her diet to only a tiny portion of oatmeal in order to “look almost like a dead man.”

I really don’t want to dig into the past, but then the Internet really turned against me: I was hated. It all looked very serious. But personally, it was good for me. It can give you strength. When something bad happens, don’t be afraid – just keep on living, move on,

– said the actress.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Anne also confessed that she had no luck winning an Academy Award for her role.

You should be happy at this moment, but I was not happy. I felt uncomfortable because I stood there in a dress that costs so much that some people in a lifetime will not see such an amount, and received an award for portraying pain that was still felt as a very important part of our collective experience.

– noted Hathaway.

The actress also said that this experience taught her to be more calm about such situations.

It seems to you that you can die of shame and embarrassment, but in fact you do not die,

Ann said.

The celebrity admitted that she was helped through that period by the support from her husband Adam Shulman, as well as meeting with childhood friends with whom she maintains a relationship to this day.

I met my childhood friend when I was five years old. We all try to get together at least once or twice a year and we participate in each other’s lives,

– said the actress.

This year, a new film with Hathaway’s participation, “Lockdown”, was released, which was filmed at the height of the pandemic.

Shot from the movie “Lockdown”

It was scary to take off the mask every day, and so I really appreciated that the crew members tried not to take off their masks, even when we were filming in hot stages. Their professionalism helped to keep me safe, and I was incredibly grateful to them,

– said Ann.

Hathaway herself spent a lockdown in California with her husband, 39-year-old Adam Schulman, and sons, four-year-old Jonathan and Jack, who recently turned a year old.

Adam is great. If you need to quarantine with another adult, then my husband is the ideal candidate,

– the actress praised her husband.

However, Anne noted that she faced certain difficulties.

In the early days of isolation, we were all so overwhelmed that there was a lot to accept and analyze. And I so wanted to free myself. I didn’t want to scare my children, so I often just screamed into my pillow,

Ann admitted.