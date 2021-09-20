“Are you ready to die for an idea?” – Gambling addiction

Ubisoft before the soon release Far cry 6 went with the trump cards, releasing fresh videos with the performer of the role of the antagonist Giancarlo Esposito. He portrayed in the game the dictator Anton Castillo – as the actor says, “his most terrible villain.”

And although the characters of Esposito faced a wide variety of opponents on the screens, now he will be confronted by a special opponent – the players. Although, it seems, it does not frighten him at all: what can the naive freedom fighters with “children’s backpacks” and “old trash cannons” oppose to the powerful army of Castillo? And are they ready to die for the idea?

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One. Previously Ubisoft talked about additional content that gamers will receive after the release of the shooter.

In addition, Anton Castillo himself shared some very helpful gameplay tips.

Played with the rebel weapons.

And he answered the players’ questions about himself, Diego, Chorizo ​​and more.