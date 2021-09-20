Ariana Grande broke Beyoncé’s record at Coachella: singers were paid the same for performances at the festival

Ariana Grande / Beyonce

The 2019 Coachella Music Festival is coming to an end this weekend, and the press is ready to take stock. The media hype was caused by information about the fee of one of the show’s headliners, 25-year-old Ariana Grande.

People reports that she received the same amount for her participation in Coachella-2019 as she earned at the Beyoncé Festival last year: the organizers paid both singers $ 8 million. Last weekend, Grande surprised festival guests with duets with Nicki Minaj and P. Diddy, as well as a performance with the group ‘N Sync (though Justin Timberlake did not join them).

Ariana Grande at Coachella-2019





Coachella organizers have not yet officially confirmed the figures that appeared in the media, but even without this, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé’s performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will go down in history. Beyoncé became the first black singer to perform at Coachella, and Grande became the youngest headliner of the event. Together, they made up half of the list of women who have headed the festival in its 20 years of existence. Before them, only Bjork in 2007 and Lady Gaga in 2017 were women headlining Coachella.



Beyonce at Coachella-2018