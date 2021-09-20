Arshavin explained why Messi does not fit into PSG’s game

Former Russian national team player Andrei Arshavin spoke about Lionel Messi’s game at PSG.

– So far the Messi effect is not working. It is not clear how it will be built in. I think Pochettino has acquired a problem in addition to a good player. They have always played 4-3-3 with flamboyant players on the attack side, where maybe Di Maria helped on the defensive. And now Messi has added. At Barcelona he has played as a second striker closer to the center in recent years. Now, in the Parisian club, he basically needs to play on the edge, but then Neymar, Messi and Mbappe practically do not defend themselves. It will be very difficult.

Is Messi an alien element now? In my opinion, yes. Messi has a lot of ball in terms of time, and PSG in style was aimed at power, speed. Messi loves to tinker with the ball. I think that while the coach has more difficulties than he is really happy that there is Messi. But something needs to be done, you will not keep him on the bench. He must find his place, adjust, – said Arshavin.

We will remind, Messi has not yet had effective actions in the composition of the Parisian club.

A source:

Match TV