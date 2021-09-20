Bagnaya on Ducati took pole in Misano – the apotheosis of MotoGP

Misano for Valentino Rossi – not just another stage in MotoGP… On this track, located a few kilometers from home, he grew up as a racer. Misano is the center of concentration of the multi-million dollar army of the Doctor’s fans. It is all the more offensive that tomorrow Vale will start only the penultimate after two falls during SP-3 and qualification.

Is there anyone who thinks I should be more relaxed about my latest races? It would be a good choice. Perhaps even correct! [смеётся] But I want to do my best. This morning I wanted to try to break into the top 10, but I was wrong. Should give all the best, but at the same time not go crazy. I was optimistic about qualifying because I had a good pace during SP-4. Unfortunately, during the second exit I made a mistake and lost the front end. But I was not hurt and I still have a pace that should allow me to have a decent race tomorrow.

Bagnaya: Since Aragon, I have a perfect bond with the bike

Banyaya looks like a wonderful heir to Rossi. Valentino is leaving MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season, and his student Pekko has just started to perform particularly well in the last races. Today, the Ducati driver took pole position with a record lap time and is also Quartararo’s main title contender.

I am leaving MotoGP, leaving a lot of promising Italians. Pecco and Morbidelli, in my opinion, will be able to compete for the title next season. In fact, Banyaya can do it this season. The great thing is that he stands for Ducati. An Italian rider on an Italian bike – it’s hard to want more. It is as if in Formula 1 in Monza an Italian driver won pole position in a Ferrari. This is the apotheosis of motorcycle sport!

Valentino Rossi is preparing to become a father!

Finally, at this stage, the Doctor greeted the daughter, whose conception had been announced a few weeks ago. As always, Vale has prepared a special helmet for Misano.