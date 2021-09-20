Barcelona – Granada. Forecast and bet for 2.20 / Football predictions

Barcelona will play at home against Granada in the fourth round of the Spanish Championship. The match will take place on September 20, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. Barcelona – Granada: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Barcelona

Barcelona are not in the best psychological state after their recent encounter with Bayern in the Champions League.

The game at Camp Nou ended in a painful defeat with a score of 0: 3. Alas, no chance for Barça, which for the first time in its history did not deliver a single shot on target during the entire match.

And the media immediately started talking about a possible dismissal Ronald Koeman… They write that the club’s management is very dissatisfied with the work of the head coach. The situation is heating up again.

Although in the championship Barça did not start so badly. In three matches, the Catalans scored seven points. At the same time, last week the game of the blue garnet was postponed due to the fact that many players returned too late to the club’s location after matches for their national teams.

In August Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad and Getafe and drew Athletic.

“Granada”

Meanwhile, after four games played, Granada is in 17th place. The guests have only two points so far.

Granada started with two draws – first with Villarreal and then with Valencia. And it is all the more surprising that Robert Moreno’s team lost to weaker opponents.

At the same time, who returned to the elite division “Rayo Vallecano” “Granada” lost with a score of 0: 4.

In the home match against Betis there was more struggle – here Granada lost 1: 2.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Barcelona in this match for 1.31, draw bookmakers offer 5.80, and the victory of “Granada” – for 9.80…

In such matches, you usually do not need to look at the previous results. For some reason, teams like Granada in the games against Real and Barça suddenly start to get something that on other days you will not expect from them.

That’s why bid – both will be scored + total over 2.5 for 2.20…

All the more, Barcelona have enough problems in defense, their opponents, as a rule, have no problems creating chances.