Binance Faces Investigation In US Possible Over Insider Trading And Market Manipulation | Blockchain24

Reportedly United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is currently under investigation for possible insider trading and market manipulation.

According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources, investigators from the CFTC – the agency that regulates the U.S. derivatives markets – are investigating whether Binance has exploited its clients through their trading activities. In response to a request for comment, a Binance spokesperson told Forkast.News that Binance has a “zero tolerance policy for insider trading and a strong code of ethics regarding any type of behavior that could have a negative impact on our customers or the industry. “Binance’s security team has a long-standing process of“ investigating and prosecuting those who commit such behavior, with immediate termination having minimal impact, ”the spokesperson added.

The alleged CFTC investigation follows earlier investigations by the US authorities regarding Binance’s alleged money laundering and tax violations, and whether it allowed US residents to trade derivatives. This is also because the exchange is facing increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies around the world, including Japan, Singapore, Italy, Germany, the Cayman Islands and South Africa.

In response, the exchange has tried to hire more compliance executives by limiting its product offerings such as high leverage and exchange-traded token trading, and has pulled out of some jurisdictions such as Singapore and Ontario, Canada. Binance also faces legal criticism from its clients. A group of Binance clients, who suffered trading losses after the exchange suffered a technical glitch in May, have joined forces to oppose Binance in arbitration to recoup their losses.