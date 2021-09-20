Bitcoin has broken psychological milestone – 5 reasons for growth – Cryptocurrency news

The rate of the main cryptocurrency will continue to grow in the near future, analysts say

Bitcoin Recovers After Summer Fall / Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic, Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

During a long weekend in Ukraine, the bitcoin rate on international exchanges exceeded $ 50,000. The cryptocurrency crossed this psychological mark for the first time since mid-May. Despite the fact that the quotes have already rolled back a little, the trend for the strengthening of bitcoin remained in force. In the last month alone, the main cryptocurrency has risen in price by 50%.

According to CryptoQuant analysts, there is 5 reasons, thanks to which Bitcoin recovered from the crash that occurred in early summer. Here they are:

Hashrate recovery… In June, the hashrate of the Bitcoin network fell by more than 50% to an anti-record since November 2019. This happened when miners began to leave China after the introduction of a ban on “mining” of cryptocurrencies across the country. From the end of July to the end of August, the hash rate increased by 32%. Selling at a loss… At the end of June, in just a week, short-term investors sold bitcoins at a loss of $ 3.83 billion. Selling at a loss led to the fall of bitcoin below $ 30 thousand. This caused panic among both short-term investors and long-term cryptocurrency holders. Now it’s over. Short squeeze… At the end of July, a short squeeze was observed in the bitcoin futures market – the liquidation of short positions as a result of a sharp rise in the price of an asset. This usually results in even more growth. Bulk purchases… After the short squeeze, investors began to buy bitcoin and withdraw it from trading floors.

By July 30, the number of bitcoins on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges had dropped to the level of 2018. Decline in miner sales… Bitcoin miners slowed down the sales of the mined cryptocurrency and began to accumulate it. In July, they managed to earn $ 971.8 million.

Experts believe that all this will lead to the fact that the value of bitcoin will be fixed at around 51 thousand dollars. And after that, the cryptocurrency will target the level of 57 thousand dollars.

Bitcoin price on August 24

According to CoinDesk, at 09:30 Kyiv time, bitcoin traded at $ 49.62 thousand per “coin”. The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency was estimated at $ 932 billion. As recently as last week, market capitalization was below $ 900 billion.

How the Bitcoin exchange rate has changed

Recall that at the beginning of summer 2021, bitcoin lost about half of the price, falling from a record almost 65 thousand dollars, which were fixed in April. In addition, Bitcoin was predicted to collapse by another 80%.

It was also reported that Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone believes that Bitcoin has the potential to reach $ 100,000. He believes that Bitcoin will become digital “gold”.

In addition, Bloomberg recently announced that it had exposed the real creator of Bitcoin.

