Bitcoin has updated the weekly high of the price :: RBC.Crypto

Over the past two days, the rate of the first cryptocurrency has grown by $ 4 thousand.The asset continues to recover after it fell by $ 10 thousand in half a day last week.

On the morning of September 15, bitcoin updated its price weekly maximum, rising to $ 47.4 thousand. As of 9:55 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 46.9 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 3%.

Bitcoin’s value has continued to rise over the past two days. On Monday, the asset rate at the moment dropped to $ 43.3 thousand.Since then, the coin has risen in price by almost $ 4 thousand.

The cryptocurrency market remains in an unstable position after last week the price of bitcoin dropped by $ 10 thousand in half a day – from $ 52.9 thousand to $ 42.8 thousand.As a result of the collapse of quotations, traders’ positions were liquidated by $ 3.5 billion.

Earlier, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler compared the field of cryptocurrencies with the Wild West. He stressed that at the moment, crypto investors have insufficient protection, and there are too many fraudsters in the field of digital assets.

