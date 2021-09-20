Blizzard: Diablo II Resurrected Runs Like Clockwork On Switch

Chief designer Diablo II: Resurrected Rob Gallerani and lead graphic programmer Kevin Todisko talked about how the remake of the cult RPG Blizzard will look and work on Nintendo Switch and next generation consoles.

According to the developers, they took a responsible approach to porting the game to consoles and tried to provide the best experience for each platform. In particular, Many things had to be considered when working on the Switch version, such as font size, UI layout and visuals to make it comfortable for gamers to play handheld on a small screen …

Performance is an important part. Since Blizzard hasn’t beta tested the Switch version of Diablo II: Resurrected, there is no exact data on this, but according to the authors, the game works on Switch “like clockwork” …

As for the versions for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X / SThe challenge, says Todisko, was for the game to offer the best possible experience on the nextgen in terms of graphics and speed. The developers believe that the owners of the next generation consoles will be satisfied …

Diablo II Resurrected will be released already 23 September…

