Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston acted out an erotic scene during their on-screen reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

In August, it became known that 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 56-year-old Brad Pitt will be reunited on the screen for the first time in 19 years. The ex-spouses were to take part in a reading of the script for the 1982 comedy film “Easy Times at Ridgemont High.”

Who will get what roles, was kept secret until the premiere, which took place yesterday. And the fans of the cult couple of the early 2000s were in for a pleasant surprise! Brad and Aniston got the characters who are involved in the scene with erotic overtones. Even though the event took place in an online format, and all the actors got in touch via Zoom and did not physically interact with each other, the flirting (albeit in terms of the role) of the former spouses became a real event.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

So, Pitt played the role of Brad Hamilton, and Aniston got the role of Linda Barrett, his sister’s best friend. According to the plot, Hamilton is attracted to Linda and in one of the scenes masturbates, thinking about her and imagining how she comes to him.

Hi Brad! You know, I always thought you were really cute. I think you are very sexy! Come with me!

– says Jennifer, who plays Linda, whom Brad imagines in his fantasy.

The charity broadcast on Facebook attracted about 40 thousand viewers. The reunion of Brad and Jennifer is clearly one of the most anticipated events in the world of celebrities in 2020 – the couple again became actively discussed after Pitt and Aniston met at the SAG Awards ceremony.

Recall that the actors began dating in 1998, and got married in 2000. They spent five years in marriage, but they starred together only once. It happened in 2001, when Pitt became a guest star in one of the episodes of the TV series Friends. Netizens were delighted with the new on-screen reunion of the actors.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on Friends

There is definitely a chemistry between them, you can see it in the way they look at each other, – said one of the commentators.

However, fans of the couple should hardly count on their romantic reunion in real life. According to insiders, Pitt is now having a whirlwind romance with 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski.

