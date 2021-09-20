Bunker Kim Kardashian sparked the neighborhood wars: socialite not allowed to build underground storage

In the near future, Kim plans to build an underground storage facility at his home in Los Angeles, but not everyone was happy with this news. If you believe the legal documents, the neighbor of the star asks the judge to forbid that to expand the territory of the property. According to the lawsuit, Kardashian would like to create her own parking lot, a wellness center and a separate security room, as well as other premises.

But Sarah Key opposes such a decision, because she violates the natural beauty of the area. In addition, such a large-scale construction will deliver “members of the Hidden Hills community at risk of environmental disaster“. Because in order to achieve their goals, a celebrity will have to level several large hills to the ground and divert groundwater from a gas pipeline.

We remind our readers that the Kardashian West family acquired this house back in December 2014 for twenty million dollars. Then the couple worked together with the Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt. He designed for them a unique interior in white tones with a very minimalistic interior. As they say, nothing more. During the renovation, the former spouses lived with Kris Jenner, and after the completion of the work they moved there with the children. Today the cost of their home is estimated at at least sixty million dollars.

One day, journalist Jonathan Van Meter visited their estate and spoke about the device on behalf of the editorial staff of Vogue. Inside, the couple have a staff kitchen and “kitchen for everyone“. According to him, the kitchen is where Kim spends the most time with her husband and children. The other is more for entertainment, as it has a special breakfast nook that can seat twenty people. The lovers’ bedroom reminds of “aircraft hangar“, And the bathroom has”shower for a football team“. Of course, fashionable Kim has an accessory room and a very large dressing room. However, Kardashian herself compares the mansion with “minimalistic monastery“. There is nothing superfluous in it, but there is a lot of free space.

Returning to Kim’s underground bunker, it’s safe to say that the Kardashian family will be prepared for environmental disaster like no other family in the world. Since the ex-husband of socialite Kanye West, he will do everything in his power to protect his children from the impending danger. You yourself think, if a family spends unthinkable money on holiday decorations and family travel, then what scale will the family bunker have, designed to reliably and for many years protect the family from any outside encroachments.

The hills that showed the neighbor only a house for protection. The main bunker of the Kardashian dynasty will be much larger and more secret. He will not be shown in a reality show, and certainly no one will educate the public about the interior of the bunker.

