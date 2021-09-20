“But I think not.” Karpin disagrees with Putin on the issue of the limit on legionnaires

The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, disagreed with President Vladimir Putin on the issue of the limit on legionnaires. He said this in an interview with Sport-Express.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Karpin was asked if he considered it realistic to lift the limit on foreign players after Putin spoke out against it.

“Real or not real is not a question for me. Again, Vladimir Vladimirovich said that the limit should be kept, I think not. I have my opinion, which I express, and whether it will be changed or not, it certainly does not depend on me, “Karpin said.

After the failure of the Russian national team at the European Championship in the summer of 2021, the Russian Football Union announced preparations for a reform of Russian football. In particular, the RFU sent a proposal to the Premier League clubs to cancel the limit on foreign players.

President Vladimir Putin soon opposed this.

“This is football, I heard recently: let’s remove the quantitative restrictions on the participation of foreign athletes. Well, great. Don’t you know that our national team hasn’t played at the Olympic Games since 1988? Well, it will not be yet 20 years to play if we only have foreigners, ”he said.

Now in the Russian Premier League there is a limit of “8 + 17”, according to which, in the application of a club of 25 people, there can be no more than eight foreigners.