Cardano (ADA) is shaking. Is it expected to drop to $ 2? | Blockchain24

Cardano (ADA) has had a fantastic year. In terms of performance, ADA has crossed a significant milestone on its way to becoming one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value.

The cryptocurrency experienced a wave, with a large drop on September 7, followed by a rapid rebound to its current high range. Cardano (ADA) was trading at $ 2.70 with $ 2.60, $ 2.47 and $ 2.30 providing support.

According to analyst Bennett, the loss of this protection at $ 2.30 will bring ADA down to $ 2. Cardano (ADA) could potentially rally if bulls return to higher levels. It continues to trade below the recent trend line. Moreover, Cardano (ADA) seems to be falling.

Bitcoin (BTC) is the parent of cryptocurrency. Twelve years later, Bitcoin remains unaffected by new currencies. Bitcoin is considered by many to be digital gold. Some see Bitcoin as a safe haven for future cryptocurrencies.

Analyst Justin Bennett said:

“Thus, the change in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could be the determining factor for other altcoins in critical days for the entire crypto market.”

Track Bitcoin Dominance

ADA may continue the upward trajectory if the bulls return to higher levels. However, as you can see, Cardano is falling below the recent trend line, which increases the likelihood of a fall over the weekend.

But there are times when bitcoin goes up and altcoins like Cardano (ADA) go down. Thus, in order to minimize the risk, the investors recommended by the experts monitor the dominance of bitcoin (BTC). Investors seem to be unsure about the trajectory of the crypto market.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano’s price today is $ 2.35 and the 24-hour trading volume is $ 1,734,126,865.