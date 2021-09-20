Cardano (ADA) renews all-time high

The Cardano (ADA) rate updated its all-time high on August 20, moving it above $ 2.50.

Cardano, the new darling of the markets

ADA, the coin of the Cardano project, which is experiencing recently explosion in popularity, has been strengthening since July 21. This week, the coin broke into the top 3 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, surpassing Tether and Binance Coin. At the time of writing, Cardano’s capitalization ratio exceeded $ 80 billion.

Earlier before that, the BeInCrypto editorial staff had already said that the ADA rate had recovered above the psychological level of $ 2 and was ready to storm the previous all-time high of $ 2.47. This event was not long in coming. August 20 has renewed its all-time high. In just the past two weeks, the coin has risen in price by 80 +%.

Source: Coinmarketcap

Waiting for an upgrade Cardano

The ADA course kicked off its current bull run on August 10, after project founder Charles Hoskinson announced the imminent announcement of a release date for the long-awaited Alonzo upgrade on the Cardano network. This widely anticipated fork will allow adding the functionality of smart contracts and the ability to create decentralized applications (dApps) on the Cardano blockchain.

Let us remind you that in the middle of July the project is already successful. unrolled version of Alonzo White with a prototype of smart contracts.

Now Input Output, the developer of Cardano, has announced that the main hard fork will take place on September 12th. Shortly after this news, the ADA rate surpassed the $ 2 mark. Now interested investors will be watching to see if the project manages to meet this deadline.

Another recent update from Cardano and Input Output is the announcement of an algorithmic contract for djed stablecoin, which will become available for use on the Cardano network as the Alonzo update rolls out.

Not like everyone else

Many members of the crypto community believe that Cardano adheres to the principle of “the quieter you drive, the further you will be” and that in the long term this strategy will be the most effective.

In addition, the project compares favorably with many competitors with its academic approach to business and focus on serious analytical development to solve problems such as scalability.

The Cardano team of specialists regularly publishes the results of scientific research in the blockchain field and thoroughly tests all their developments before their final implementation. This is partly the reason for the slow progress of the project towards its goals, including the implementation of smart contracts functionality.

This July, the Cardano developers published five-year ecosystem development plan. It includes growing a user base of up to 1 million people, as well as partnerships with at least 50 major banks. In addition, the project wants to ensure that token ADA was bought by at least three companies from the Forbes 500 list.

