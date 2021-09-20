Cardano Sips 10% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 10%

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 2.1420 on the Investing.com Index at 10:29 am (07:29 GMT) on Monday, down 10.07% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since September 7th.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 68.8481B, or 3.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.1212 to $ 2.2884.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the range lost 10.78%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 3.3108B or 3.49% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.1212 to $ 2.5811 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 30.88% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 45,387.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.69% on the day.

traded at $ 3,171.38 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.83%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 856.5819B or 42.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 372.9158B or 18.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.

