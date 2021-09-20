Celebrity couples who decided to get married in 2020

Перед настоящей любовью даже мировая пандемия превращается из угрозы в небольшое усложнение.

Despite the fact that 2020 was a real test for most, the greatest power of the Universe was still able to prove once again that love can overcome everything. Many couples who got engaged before the whole disaster did not postpone their weddings, but only slightly changed the format of the celebrations. Only the closest relatives, a minimum number of guests and a closed format of parties – these were the majority of weddings in 2020. Some of them gave hope for the best, and some disappointed, because the marriage of one star couple lasted only 12 days. Read below which of the newlyweds in the most controversial year of the last decade did not postpone the wedding, even despite the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The Hollywood movie star, who starred in films such as The Other Boleyn, The Avengers and Black Widow, married comedian and talk show host Colin on October 24 Jost… The secret wedding of celebrities took place with all the mandatory secrets, and also became an example of solemn charity. So, the lovers supported one of the organizations that provide assistance to those in need during the times of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tony Garrn and Alex Pettyfer

Model, one of Leonardo’s many exes Di Caprio and also “angel” Victoria’s Secret married actor Alex Pettyfer on October 4. The couple tied themselves in marriage in the homeland of Toni Garrn – in Germany. The bride decided to abandon the traditional snow-white outfit and opted for a champagne-colored combination dress and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Emma Stone and Dave Mckery

The star of “La La Landa” and “Achievements of easy virtue” Emma Stone is a rather secretive person. Fans know very little about what the actress does outside of filming, and even less about who the girl communicates with. However, at least one secret has become less. Now no one will speculate about who the actress is dating, because Emma married the producer of the evening show, Dave McCurry.

Liz Gillies and Michael Corcoran

Fans of American TV “soap” know this beauty for sure. Liz Gillies played the main role in the reincarnation of the cult “Dynasty”, playing the bitchy heiress of the empire. In real life, Liz is much nicer than her character, and also more traditional. Despite the restrictions, the girl decided to take a chance and marry composer Michael Corcoran in 2020.

Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath

The seductive courtesan from the series of the same name, as well as the revolutionary from “The Abbey Downton“- Jessica Brown-Findlay in 2020 also decided to tie herself by marriage. Her former partner in the series “Courtesans” became her chosen one. Ziggy Hit. In September, the girl shared with fans a black and white photo from her secret and intimate ceremony.

Lily Allen and David Harbor

The 35-year-old singer of the hit “Smile” and the 45-year-old actor of the series “Stranger Things” surprised everyone with their decision to unite into a real family. Prior to this, David did not confirm the information that he proposed to Lily, but the news that the young people are together appeared back in early 2019, when the couple appeared hand in hand on BAFTA Tea Party… For her special day, Lily opted for a retro Jackie Kennedy look and David a traditional outfit.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

On July 17, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II’s middle child, quietly married in Windsor. Due to a sex scandal, Beatrice’s own father, Prince Andrew, was unable to appear in official pictures. Due to the coronavirus, only family and closest friends attended the event. However, the highlight of the program was definitely the image of the princess, which the girl borrowed from her grandmother’s wardrobe.

Pamela Anderson and John Peters

Most of all surprised in 2020 by the actress and one of the sexiest women in the world, ageless Pamela Anderson. We award her the title of herself short-term wives. She married the producer of The Star Is Born, John Peters, who proposed to her … 30 years ago! However, after 12 days, the couple broke up again.