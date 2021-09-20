Celebrity street style: Selena Gomez’s three new fashion looks in one day

Selena Gomez

After the release of her new lyric single, Lose You To Love Me, 27-year-old Selena Gomez became snapped up. The star actively attends social events, television shows and radio programs, where she presents her new hit about unhappy love (according to fans, Selena dedicated the song to an affair with Justin Bieber).

Yesterday, the paparazzi followed Gomez on his heels all day. First, the singer got into the lenses of reporters on her way to the office of the American television service Music Choice, where she had a meeting. Selena went to this event in a strict, but at the same time very feminine image: she was wearing a shirt, a cropped trench coat in a rich eggplant shade, black bell-bottomed trousers and classic black pumps. The hair of the star was curled in light curls, and the main accent in the catchy makeup in purple tones was on the eyes.

Within a couple of hours, Selena Gomez again got into the lenses of the paparazzi. After the meeting, the star changed her look and gathered her hair into a low bun with strands released. This time Selena was wearing a mustard-colored blouse, black trousers tapered to the bottom, and all the same black pumps. On the way to the car, Gomez smiled happily at the reporters and exchanged phrases with the numerous fans gathered outside the Music Choice office.

On this busy day, Gomez did not end: in the evening she was again spotted by photographers on the streets of New York. The singer showed off another look: she was wearing a black oversized suit with white stripes and white sneakers. In this form, Selena went to dinner at one of the restaurants in the city.

Recall that in one of her recent interviews, Selena Gomez admitted that she wrote the song Lose You To Love Me a year ago, but only recently decided to finally present it to the public. The singer said that now she feels completely different than at the time of her writing. Selena is convinced that she had to go through all these life trials (unhappy love and mental problems) in order to finally feel happy.

