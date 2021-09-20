Chervichenko: the fans brought Spartak to paranoia, there will be nothing interesting in the derby

Former president of “Spartak” Andrey Chervichenko shared his expectations from the match of the 8th round of the Russian Premier League with CSKA, which will be held today, September 20.

“I think that football, that the weather is unlikely to please the fans. Teams in eighth and ninth places, which are in a very poor functional state, are playing. “Spartak” is a completely mentally emasculated team, so they will play on their nerves. The fans have already brought the team to paranoia, the coach is also all tortured by endless criticism from the fans, by journalists’ questions: “Have you been fired or will you be fired during the break?” This whole situation is very aggravating the situation.

The army team seemed to have taken the players, but in the end it turned out that there was no one to play again. There are only three or four high-quality players in CSKA and Dzagoev, who is extending his retirement certificate. And the one when it comes out is invisible.

There will be nothing interesting in today’s match, rather, there will be a power thresher. Derby has lost its status. If earlier it was a key match, from which a lot was expected: from two meetings it was decided who would take the first or second place, now the derby does not solve almost anything. Unless one of these teams will be able to catch up with the leading group. Now we have the retrograde emotions of the past, but in fact today’s derby is just an ordinary game with heightened memories.

A draw is the best way out for both teams, because then global tantrums can be avoided. If Spartak loses, then I can’t even imagine the level of obstruction that the coach and the team will receive. If CSKA loses, a wave of criticism will overwhelm Berezutsky, that he will hang no less than Vitoria, ”Chervichenko said in an interview with Championship correspondent Valentina Sivkovich.