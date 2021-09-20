color themes for chats and a list of people who have read the message in the group

Telegram has released a new version (8.0.1 for Android, as well as 8.1 for iOS), in which it became possible to see which group members read messages, as well as functions for recording video broadcasts, setting color themes for specific chats, and much more.

List of people who have read the message in groups

Now, in small groups, users can see exactly which member read the message sent to you. To protect confidentiality, this information is stored for only one week after the message is sent.

Telegram promises that the messenger will not store information about which messages users read.

Recording broadcasts and video chats

The administrators were given the opportunity to record not only the sound, but also the video stream from the broadcast. If a chat is being recorded, it will be marked with a red dot next to its name. Then you can share the saved video with subscribers who missed the broadcast.

What is important, you can record both video with sound and just sound. For video, recording in vertical and horizontal formats is supported, and the finished recording is saved in the “Favorites” chat.

Color themes for chats

Now in private chats, you can set one of the eight available themes. Each of them uses color gradients for message boxes and colorful animated backgrounds with themed patterns.

The chosen theme is set for both chat participants and will be displayed on all devices. Importantly, each theme has a day and night version. They switch according to the night mode settings of the entire application.

Interactive emoji

Telegram has added the ability to launch additional effects in full screen when clicking on some animated emoji. To do this, you need to send a separate message 🎆, 🎉, 🎈, 👍, 💩 or ❤️, and click on the animated version.

If the interlocutor has a chat open, he will see the effects at the very moment when the person clicks on the emoji. In this case, the vibration is synchronized for both interlocutors.