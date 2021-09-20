Crosschain Bridges Connecting 5 Different Blockchains to Ethereum | Blockchain24

Over the past few months, bridging technology has advanced significantly and users can now exchange assets across multiple networks. Today, a total cost of $ 7.6 billion is locked between eight different bridges on these platforms.

Cross-chain bridges

There are a decent amount of bridging for different types of blockchains these days, and this allows users to apply different methods of Decentralized Funding (DeFi) between networks. Interestingly, many bridges are connected to the Ethereum (ETH) network as they are compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM).

Since these connections were established, a large amount of cross-chain value has emerged between the multitude of chains and the Ethereum blockchain. Further, a number of bridges are mentioned that cryptocurrency market participants can use to exchange between blockchains.

Tezos Wrap Protocol Bridge

The Tezos Blockchain (XTZ) is a Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain network that uses verification nodes, often referred to as bakers. XTZ users have the ability to connect to the Ethereum blockchain as a team called Bender Labs has developed a bridge called the Wrap Protocol.

Basically, the Wrap protocol developed by Bender gives people the ability to wrap ERC20 and ERC721 tokens for use in various defi applications.

Binance Smart Chain Bridge

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) – Another Ethereum compatible blockchain, offers the same smart contract capacity, but the fees on the BSC network are much cheaper. In addition, Binance Chain (BNB) users can switch from the BNB chain to BSC via the BEP20 standard and the bridge between Binance’s two proprietary blockchains.

Binance Wallet is an optional wallet that can cross-swap BNB to BSC. Along with this, users can use the Binance Bridge to process cross-chain transactions. Users in the US and some other countries may need to use a VPN to access the Binance Bridge.

Solana wormhole

Solana (SOL) also has a bridge, and on September 17th the launch of the Wormhole network – the Ethereum / Solana bridge was announced. The Wormhole token bridge connects Ethereum and Solana, and users can exchange assets across both blockchains.

“The portal is open,” the project website says. The wormhole provides new communication channels between previously isolated blockchains. “

Current wormhole statistics from Dune Analytics show that the total cost of Solana’s wormhole is blocked at $ 382,471,804.

Bridge to Avalanche

Another blockchain compatible with Ethereum is Avalanche (AVAX), a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain. AVAX members can link AVAX assets to Ethereum using the cross-chain exchange capabilities offered by the Avalanche wallet.

Users of this wallet can exchange their AVAX between the Avalanche network and the Ethereum network for a small fee. Once the cross-chain swap is done on the Ethereum blockchain, participants can send funds to a wallet such as Metamask and use the funds in Avalanche by switching Metamask to the Avalanche mainnet.

Bitcoin Cash Bridge SmartBCH

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is another blockchain that is now compatible with Ethereum through the SmartBCH network. This means that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) can be packaged and used on DeFi protocols. Currently, there is only one SmartBCH bridge operating on the Coinflex cryptoasset exchange.

Users can access Coinflex via Metamask instead of email registration, and exchange their BCH for SmartBCH almost instantly after the confirmation time. Basically, the user simply deposits BCH and sends SmartBCH using the SEP20 token protocol standard when withdrawing. Then, after the Metamask wallet is configured for the SmartBCH network, Metamask users can use the packaged BitcoinCash on that network.

Explore bridges before crossing them

The above list is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to cross-chain swaps, as there are bridges emanating from blockchains such as Polkadot / Kusama, Cosmos, Fantom, Polygon, Terra, Harmony, Near, Optimism, and Harmony.

A special Bifrost (BNC) parachain is being developed for interaction between Polkadot and Ethereum. Cosmos users can use the Keplr wallet and connect to Ethereum through Emeris. NEAR users can interact with Ethereum through the NEAR Rainbow Bridge. Fantom users can exchange data using Spookyswap or multichain.xyz, and Polygon network members can exchange data between blockchains through the Polygon Bridge. Terra assets can be exchanged between Ethereum and Terra via bridge.terra.money.

However, using bridges between blockchains requires some patience and basic technical knowledge from step-by-step instructions and articles on using blockchain bridges. Funds can be lost in the event of a mistake, and users should always exercise due diligence before accessing any bridging or decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in general.