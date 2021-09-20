Daniil Medvedev could now be the first racket of the world if the ATP rating had not been frozen, and Roger Federer would have dropped out of the hundred

Daniil Medvedev would already be the first racket of the world! What the rating looks like without “freezing”

Recent triumphant of the US Open – 2021 Daniil Medvedev already now could become the 1st racket of the world! If the rating had not been “frozen”, it would have been ahead of Novak Djokovic by 155 points. Let’s try to figure out how this happened.





In the updated ATP ranking, Russian Daniil Medvedev, who celebrated success in New York a week ago, is still in 2nd place after Novak Djokovic. However, despite the fact that the tennis players were resting after the final, the gap between Daniel and Djokovic increased by another 205 points and reached 1,558. How could this happen? The fact is that Medvedev burned 250 points for the victory in St. Petersburg-2019. The tournament was then played from September 16 to 22. But the Russian got 45 points for the competition in the same St. Petersburg-2020, which was held in October. Such a large gap (1558 points) gives Daniel only mathematical chances to bypass Novak by the end of the year, because he still has to defend his points for titles in Shanghai 2019, Paris and the ATP 2020 Final Championship.





However, let’s not forget that the current rating is different from the one used in pre-coronavirus times. When the tour was stopped in the spring of 2020, the rating was “frozen” and when the tour was restarted in August, it was decided that the points scored by the players a year before would not be burned out. Thus, the 52-week rating began to rapidly transform into the 104-week rating. At the same time, the rule was that if two draws of the same tournament (in 2019 and 2020) fell within this period, then the best one was chosen from these results. In the spring of 2021, the ranking system was amended, and since then only half of the past results have been retained, or new points from the 2021 sample, if they were better. Since August, the time has come when the points for 2019 and 2020 began to completely burn out, so that the ATP rating will fully return to the usual pre-coronavirus form only by August 2022. Someone will probably say – what’s the difference, a “frozen” rating or with expiring points? But the difference is huge. This can be seen in the example of Medvedev and Federer.





Today Roger Federer takes 9th place in the ATP rankings and has 3,765 points to its credit. However, over the past 52 weeks, the Swiss scored only 630 points out of this amount. The rest of his amount is made up of points earned in 2019 and early 2020. With 630 points, he would now be not in the top ten, but outside the hundred!





But Daniil Medvedev would now be the first racket in the world if the rating had not been “frozen”! Under the old rules for calculating the 52 weeks ATP rating, the Russian would now lose 1000 points for the title in Shanghai-2019, as well as the already halved points for Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​London and Washington of the same year. A total of 1,570 points (see table). After deducting this amount, Daniel would have had 9005 points. If you add 10 points that are not currently taken into account for Rome 2021, then Medvedev would have 9015 points. The sum of losses of the leader of the tour, Novak Djokovic, would have been much higher – 3413 points. This is 1000 points for the title in Paris-2019, 500 each for victories in Tokyo-2019 and Dubai-2020, as well as half points for the Masters in Madrid-2019. The 665 points for success in the 2020 ATP Cup would be replaced by the modest 140 earned in the 2021 tournament. And as a result, Djokovic, according to the 52 weeks ATP ranking rules, would now have 8,860 points. And this is 155 points less than Medvedev!

52 weeks ATP rating if it had not been “frozen”

Of course, all these calculations are unofficial. But it turns out that over the past 52 weeks, Daniil Medvedev is the best tennis player in the world. And this despite 3 titles and Novak Djokovic’s final at the Grand Slam tournaments. The explanation is simple – after all, the Russian scored a lot of points at other major competitions, in contrast to the Serb.