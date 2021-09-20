De Gea took a penalty kick in the Premier League for the first time in 7 years, helped Cristiano Ronaldo, against West Ham, conceded 21 times in a row – September 19, 2021

A few years ago, David De Gea was almost the only person at Manchester United who had no complaints. The Spanish goalkeeper with his saves literally dragged the regressing club up and did not allow him to slide completely to the level of the middle peasant.

But after the 2018 World Cup, something happened to David – at the World Cup, he missed everything that flew on target, and after that he lost confidence. Before the start of this season, there was even a question about whether the Spaniard would retain his place in the starting lineup – young Dean Henderson began to run in him.

De Gea’s statistics on penalties looks especially sad – the last time he took a penalty kick was in October 2014. From that moment, David missed all the shots from the point that flew on target. And from the Russian national team at the 2018 World Cup as well. The climax was the Europa League final in May 2021, where he conceded from 11 Villarreal players in the penalty shootout and did not score the decisive penalty himself.

But Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, and magic came with him. De Gea nevertheless started the season with number one and entered the 5th round match with West Ham. In the 30th minute, he conceded from Benrahm, but after 5 minutes Cristiano equalized the score, and on the 89th, Jesse Lingard, who screwed up in the Champions League match with the Young Boys, brought the Mancunians ahead. By the way, for West Ham Lingard played on loan last season.

Ronaldo fell several times in the opponent’s penalty area, hoping for a penalty, but referee Martin Atkinson in stoppage time appointed a penalty kick against Manchester United – the ball after a pass from Ukrainian Andrey Yarmolenko hit Luke Shaw’s hand.

And here De Gea came into play – in the 95th minute he dragged the blow of the veteran Mark Noble and with this save brought his team a victory. Prior to that, David conceded from a penalty kick in the Premier League 21 times, and this is not counting the series of post-match strikes! Historical achievement.

The most interesting thing is that De Gea helped Ronaldo to take the penalty. Cristiano with his hand indicated to the goalkeeper which corner to jump into.

In my head I had only one thought: “We need to reflect the blow.” David De Gea

The curse has been lifted. David, it’s time to get back to the top level!