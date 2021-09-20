Death of a star. An incredible picture was taken from space

Bright blue light-emitting stars are massive, rare, and hot. A star heats up as it begins to lose mass in the later stages of its life, and stellar matter begins to “fall inside “, writes NASA on Instagram account… As a result, stellar matter is explosively ejected into the surrounding interstellar space, and this process continues until all the mass necessary to achieve a stable state of the star is lost.

Dust bubbles and an exploding shell of gas, that is, the final acts of the star’s life, are visible in these two images of the nebula surrounding AG Carina – stars in the constellation Carina… This star is aboutIt refers to bright blue variables and is one of the most powerful stars in the Milky Way known.

Photo: NASA / Instagram

These views demonstrate the dual nature of the luminous variable star. In particular, you can see the details of the emissions of ionized hydrogen and nitrogen from the expanding envelope of the nebula (in the image it is displayed in red). Using blue, the scientists showed the distribution of dust that glows in the star’s reflected light.

The spectacular nebula surrounding the star is approximately 10,000 years old. It is formed by matter ejected from the star during several of its past flares.

See how many interesting objects are in space:

Love space? See it can get closer:

This is also interesting: