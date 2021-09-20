Derby of crisis teams: match announcement CSKA – Spartak – 09/20/2021

CSKA and Spartak see themselves in unusual places in the table before the derby: the red-and-white take the 8th place, the army team 9th. At the same time, the red-blue calendar was more difficult, they had already played with Lokomotiv, Dynamo and Zenit (CSKA lost all three matches). Spartak will still play with them this fall (and also play in the Europa League). In the last round, CSKA avoided defeat in Tula, although Barcelona’s ball possession figures showed 77%. CSKA was again let down by the game in their own penalty area with corners, as they concede in almost every match. Moreover, this tendency was about Goncharenko.

Spartak continues to fever. The victory over Khimki instilled hope in the fans of the red and white, but the defeat at Legia was a new slap in the face for them. Shame and disgrace is what fans themselves and even football experts say mostly now. At the same time, Spartak played better than their opponents with the champion of Poland, and there were enough chances: Ponce, Larsson could score, Gigot hit the crossbar. But with the implementation of the Muscovites, everything is bad this season, so here, too, they could not score even the 41-year-old goalkeeper. And they themselves missed a rare counterattack already in the 91st minute of the match.

Vitoria surprised by not releasing Sobolev with Legia. The forward still missed the derby with CSKA due to disqualification, but remained in reserve. Perhaps the coach wanted to achieve more teamwork between Ponce (3 goals this season), Larsson (0 goals) and Promes (1 goal), but it didn’t work out very well. Also, “Spartak” has a problem with the center of the field – due to injury, Zobnin will not play today. CSKA will not have the main defensive player either, Mukhin will have too many cards. Information about the serious damage to Fernandez was not confirmed, he is already training with the team, but Zabolotny’s participation in the game is questionable.

Considering Spartak’s disappointing results, Vitoria’s position at the club is very shaky. Defeat today could be the deciding factor in favor of his dismissal. Under the Portuguese, the red and white scored only 10 points out of 30 possible and scored only 8 goals. The players themselves, of course, will also want to get away with Legia, but it is clear that they lack confidence, hence such a bad realization of the chances. CSKA is also not enchanting this season, both the departure of the leaders and the inexperience of the new head coach have an effect. Dzagoev has become a key player; in the attack, a lot also depends on Edzhuke and Chalov. CSKA even more rest before this match, but the derby has its own logic, and all these factors may not affect. BC Winline offers odds of 2.6 for CSKA to win, 3.55 for a draw and 2.75 for Spartak.