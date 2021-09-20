Djokovic breaks away from Medvedev in the ATP rankings

The Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) has updated the world ranking.

The rating is headed by the Serb Novak Djokovic, who has increased the gap from the second racket of the world, Russian Daniil Medvedev. This happened due to the write-off of points for the Medvedev title in St. Petersburg in 2019.

Russians Andrei Rublev (5th number of the rating), Aslan Karatsev (25th), Karen Khachanov (27th) retained their positions.

The Champion of the “Challenger” in Rennes, Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi climbed to 61st place, while the winner of the tournament in Istanbul, Australian James Duckworth moved up to 65th place.

ATP rating from September 20:

eleven). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 12,133 points,

2 (2). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) – 10,575,

3 (3). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) – 8 350,

4 (4). Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 7 760,

5 (5). Andrey Rublev (Russia) – 6 130,

6 (6). Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 5 815,

7 (7). Matteo Berrettini (Italy) – 5,173,

8 (8). Dominik Thiem (Austria) – 4 995,

9 (9). Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 3 765,

10 (10). Kasper Ruud (Norway) – 3 440 …

25 (25). Aslan Karatsev – 2,074 …

27 (28). Karen Khachanov (both – Russia) – 1 965 …

61 (76). Benjamin Bonzi (France) – 1024 …

65 (85). James Duckworth (Australia) – 1004.