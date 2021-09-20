Dwayne Johnson starred underwater at a depth of 4.5 meters, holding his breath

Filming underwater for Jungle Cruise was a challenge for actors Dwayne Rocks Johnson and Emily Blunt, as the stars had to show what their lungs are capable of. To create the underwater scenes, they had to hold their breath over and over again for two weeks in a tank four and a half meters deep. At the same time, it was hard for the operator, who was forced to lift the camera weighing 36 kilograms under water.

Jungle Cruise hit the big screens on July 24th. Although the modern viewer is accustomed to spectacular scenes drawn on computers, the creators of the blockbuster decided that the performers of the main roles Dwayne Scala Johnson and Emily Blunt could cope with some (and very dangerous) stunts on their own.

According to the plot of the blockbuster, the heroes of Blunt and Johnson – Lily Houghton and Captain Frank – travel on a cruise ship along the upper reaches of the Amazon in search of a legendary tree with magical healing properties. And since they move along the river, then a lot of the characters have water adventures. One of these was the repair of the ship’s underwater arm.

Underwater filmmaker Ian Seabrook told Insider that creating scenes like this is a challenge. If for the viewer the whole action lasts no more than a few seconds, for filmmakers the process can take many days. For example, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson had to repeatedly plunge into a tank four and a half meters deep, holding their breath for 30 seconds, for two weeks in a special tank in a studio in Atlanta.

The biggest challenge for the cameraman was keeping the right distance from the leading actors. First, they had to jump from a special tower into the tank, and then quickly swim to the very bottom, where the scenery was located – for a successful shot, Seabrook had to move at the same speed as the actors. The first (and not only) take was unsuccessful.

When Johnson made the first jump, he fell right on me – there we shot and finished, – said the specialist.

Working on the final part of the scene became another test for the film crew: according to the plot, the heroine Emily Blunt managed to lower the lever of the steamer, but she did not manage to swim to the surface before the air in her lungs ran out. To make the writers’ plans look really impressive, both the actress and the operator had to work hard.

For 15 seconds, the movie star portrayed a man passing out underwater until her body was pushed up. And because of the complex arrangement of the scenery, it was impossible to use a special device that could move the camera weighing 36 kilograms. Therefore, Seabrook had to take the heavy apparatus in his own hands and with it rise from the bottom to the surface, performing the survey. A fragment of the picture was re-shot eight times.

The camera gets heavier and heavier as it gets closer to the surface. We did this eight times. We had to hold our breath for 15 seconds, although it seemed to me that it lasted longer.

For Emily Blunt, this was her first underwater experience. As Seabrook said, for a rookie, the actress did her job perfectly and never once showed if she was scared.

Even if she was scared, she did not say anything about it, she was in the game, – Ian Seabrook shared. – She was calm as a stone.

