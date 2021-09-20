Dynamo finished second in the RPL. Zakharyan was replaced during the break

In the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Dynamo Moscow beat Sochi away with a score of 1: 0. The blue and white scored the only goal in the 12th minute. Sebastian Shimanski hit Christian Noboa in the center of the field, Arsen Zakharyan picked up the ball, moved forward and shot from the penalty line into the corner of the goal. This is the second goal of the 18-year-old striker in the current RPL season.