Dynamo finished second in the RPL. Zakharyan was replaced during the break

In the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Dynamo Moscow beat Sochi away with a score of 1: 0. The blue and white scored the only goal in the 12th minute. Sebastian Shimanski hit Christian Noboa in the center of the field, Arsen Zakharyan picked up the ball, moved forward and shot from the penalty line into the corner of the goal. This is the second goal of the 18-year-old striker in the current RPL season.
During the break, Dynamo’s head coach, German Sandro Schwartz, replaced the goal-scorer with Sergei Parshivlyuk. “We didn’t want to risk Arsen’s health. He had a slight muscle discomfort, and in order not to aggravate it, they decided to replace it, ”the German specialist explained in an interview with the club site.
The score in the match has not changed, although both teams have created a considerable number of chances. So, Zhaozinho from Sochi struck the crossbar from a free-kick, and the goal of Dynamo’s representative Nikola Moro was canceled after referee Vasily Kazartsev applied to the video assistance system for referees (VAR).
Sochi head coach Vladimir Fedotov told what his team lacked for the result. “The first minutes are very important, and in this area we need to be more careful. But nevertheless, having conceded, we created, combined, but lacked accuracy in the final strikes and, perhaps, calmness and composure, which prevented us from scoring a goal, ” quotes Fedotov press service of the southerners.
Sochi with 15 points is on the third line in the table. Dynamo scored 16 points, reached the second position and got close to the leader of the RPL – Zenit (17). Petersburgers can increase the gap if today, on September 20, they successfully play an away match with Rubin Kazan. Other participants of European competitions from Russia will also play today: Lokomotiv will go to visit Ural Yekaterinburg, and CSKA and Spartak will play in derby at VEB-Arena stadium.