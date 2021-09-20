Dziuba: the titan is reborn. Zenith demolished Rubin from its path – 09/20/2021

A source: RIA News”

Rubin became the only team that took six points from Zenit in the last championship. And the only one that the blue-white-blue did not beat in any of the circles. And Sergei Semak, the coach, had never defeated Slutsky before this Monday.

Kazan approached the match in excellent shape: rested, without significant losses, with a surprise newcomer Dreyer. And the Petersburgers were emotionally squeezed out at Stamford Bridge. Yes, the champions of Russia played decent football at Chelsea, but they didn’t score a single point. And such an outcome can undermine the mood: you completely surrender, and you get nothing in return.

Simply put, the situation for Zenit before the meeting with Rubin cannot be called favorable, and there were enough reasons for the potential defeat.

And on the day of the match, one more problem was added to all the problems of the Neva team: Serdar Azmun did not fly to the capital of Tatarstan due to muscle damage. Karavaev, Lovren and Ozdoev are already in the infirmary, so looking at the Zenit clip was painful. The best club in Russia again did not complete the application to the end, and half of the bench was occupied by youth.

But Semak surprisingly lacks the limited resources that he has. Although Sergei Bogdanovich regularly reminds the management through the media that there are not enough personnel.

Semak’s surprise

Semak has become more flexible. If last year he was criticized for his love of the 4-4-2 formation, now Zenit has become much more variable. And if earlier the coach of the opponents could not be surprised by the chosen scheme, then on Monday we witnessed the opposite: one of the most venerable specialists in the RPL, Slutsky, absolutely seriously said that he did not expect a scheme with three central defenders from his opponent. And Semak chose her.

Indeed, it was hard to believe that Sergei Bogdanovich would make Barrios the third center in the second match in a row. Against Chelsea, everything is understandable: a formidable opponent, problems with the line-up. And against Rubin, even after the rosters were announced, much indicated the choice of 4-2-3-1 tactics.

But Semak outplayed Slutsky. With a similar construction, he untied the legs of Malcolm and Claudinho, and at the same time the safety net worked perfectly. The hosts simply did not expect that the Petersburgers would start attacking with such large forces. Of course, the injury also influenced: instead of captain Uremovich in the first half, 19-year-old Konstantin Nizhegorodov came out, who acted imperfectly during Zenit’s second effective attack.

Artem interrupted the black streak

And at Zenit in the first half, the Claudinho-Malkom-Dziuba trio shone. The Brazilian rookie scored a goal and an assist, Malcolm directly participated in the final phase of all three successful attacks, and the forward made a double and a pre-goal discount.

For Dziuba, this is a real breakthrough. In the previous round with Akhmat, Artem gave two successful passes, but this was not enough to state the striker’s renaissance. Until this Monday, Dziuba did not score at all in the season, matches outside the main squad became commonplace for him. But in London Artyom almost equalized the score and could save the draw for Zenit.

But still, the revival was postponed until the departure to Kazan. It is symbolic that on the same day Valery Karpin returned Dziuba to the extended list of the Russian national team, and the footballer himself entered the field against the ruby ​​ones with a captain’s armband. Artem was over-motivated – and this resulted in an excellent game and the first two goals of the season.

Removal of Slutsky

Compared to the first, the second half turned out to be faded for the guests. Zenit began to act according to the score, and Rubin stepped up the onslaught on the gate of Kritsyuk. Slutsky desperately wanted to save the meeting, the coach’s emotions were overwhelming, which led to two yellow cards and removal to the podium. Rubin fans greeted this decision of referee Sergei Ivanov with offensive chants addressed to the referee and chanting “Lenya! Lenya! “

Even before that moment, the Kazan team scored one goal – Chistyakov gracefully cut the ball into his own net. And Zenit remained dangerous even on counterattacks, although the hosts also created good chances.

However, the blues, whites and blues won and consolidated their leadership in the RPL. For the first time in this championship, Zenit’s advantage over its closest competitor reached four points.