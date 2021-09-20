Election of 2021 to the State Duma: parties, candidates – election dates in Russia, election results 2021 – September 18, 2021

On September 17-19, elections of deputies of the VIII convocation of the State Duma are held in Russia. They are carried out according to a mixed electoral system – according to party lists (225 deputies) and single-mandate constituencies (225 deputies). Due to the pandemic, elections began to be held according to a new scheme: polling stations are open for 3 days, and voters from seven regions of Russia also have the opportunity to vote remotely on the State Services website: Kursk, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions, Moscow and Sevastopol.

Polling stations and electronic voting will last until 20:00 on September 19 local time. Summing up the results of the elections to the State Duma and the publication of the results by the CEC will begin after 21:00 Moscow time on September 19. The voting process can be followed on the CEC website.

Among the candidates are renowned athletes.

United Russia

Single-member constituency candidates

Former world boxing champion Nikolay Valuev (the subject of the federation is the Bryansk region, the name of the district is Bryansk);

(the subject of the federation is the Bryansk region, the name of the district is Bryansk); Three-time Olympic figure skating champion Irina Rodnina (Moscow region Dmitrovsky);

(Moscow region Dmitrovsky); Champion of Russia in Thai boxing Vyacheslav Damdintsurunov (Buryatia – Buryat);

(Buryatia – Buryat); Three-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vladislav Tretyak (Ulyanovsk region – Radishchevsky);

(Ulyanovsk region – Radishchevsky); Six-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Lyubov Egorova (St. Petersburg – South-East);

(St. Petersburg – South-East); Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova (Leningrad Region – Vsevolozhsky);

(Leningrad Region – Vsevolozhsky); Biathlon World Champion Anton Shipulin (Sverdlovsk region – Serovskiy);

(Sverdlovsk region – Serovskiy); Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov (Moscow region – Podolsk);

(Moscow region – Podolsk); 7x Ironman Sergey Burlakov (Rostov region – Taganrog);

(Rostov region – Taganrog); Two-time Olympic champion Sergey Chepikov (Sverdlovsk region – Berezovsky);

(Sverdlovsk region – Berezovsky); Olympic ice hockey champion Andrey Kovalenko ( Yaroslavl region – Yaroslavl);

Yaroslavl region – Yaroslavl); Olympic wrestling champion Arthur Taymazov (North Ossetia – North Ossetian)…

Party lists

12th World Chess Champion Anatoly Karpov (Kurgan region, Tyumen region, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug);

(Kurgan region, Tyumen region, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug); Paralympic cross-country skiing champion Tatiana Ilyuchenko (Republic of Altai, Altai Territory);

(Republic of Altai, Altai Territory); World Sambo Champion Vitaly Win (Republic of Altai, Altai Territory);

(Republic of Altai, Altai Territory); Former player of HC “Salavat Yulaev” Sergey Gomolyako (Chelyabinsk region);

(Chelyabinsk region); 13-time Paralympic champion Rima Batalova (Republic of Bashkortostan);

(Republic of Bashkortostan); Three-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Elena Vyalbe (Vladimir region, Ivanovo region);

(Vladimir region, Ivanovo region); Olympic volleyball champion Taras Khtey (Belgorod region);

(Belgorod region); Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov (Moscow);

(Moscow); Paralympic cross-country champion Mikhail Terentyev (Moscow);

(Moscow); 5-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming Natalia Ischenko (Kaliningrad region);

(Kaliningrad region); Six-time world kickboxing champion Batu Hasikov (Republic of Kalmykia, Astrakhan region);

(Republic of Kalmykia, Astrakhan region); Former world boxing champion Dmitry Pirog (Krasnodar region);

(Krasnodar region); 11-time world sambo champion Murat Khasanov (Republic of Adygea);

(Republic of Adygea); Olympic handball champion Igor Lavrov (Stavropol region).

Communist Party

Single-member constituency candidate

Olympic bronze medalist Dmitry Nosov (Trans-Baikal Territory – Daursky).

Party lists

Olympic bronze medalist Dmitry Nosov (Republic of Buryatia, Trans-Baikal Territory, Amur Region).

Homeland

Single-member constituency candidates

Nine-time world armwrestling champion Kazbek Zoloev (North Ossetia – North Ossetian);

(North Ossetia – North Ossetian); World boxing champion Nina Abrosova (St. Petersburg – Vostochny).

Party lists

Nine-time world armwrestling champion Kazbek Zoloev (Republic of Dagestan, Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Republic of North Ossetia – Alania, Chechen Republic).

(Republic of Dagestan, Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Republic of North Ossetia – Alania, Chechen Republic). World boxing champion Nina Abrosova (St. Petersburg).

Fair Russia

Single-member constituency candidates

Four-time World SAMBO Champion Vitaly Minakov (Bryansk region – Unechsky);

(Bryansk region – Unechsky); Former player of HC SKA Alexander Aksenenko (Novosibirsk region – Iskitimsky);

(Novosibirsk region – Iskitimsky); Bronze medalist of the World Boxing Championship Artem Chebotarev (Saratov region – Engels);

(Saratov region – Engels); Two-time World SAMBO Champion Dmitry Shishkin (Tula region – Tula).

Party lists

Four-time World SAMBO Champion Vitaly Minakov (Belgorod region, Bryansk region, Kursk region);

(Belgorod region, Bryansk region, Kursk region); Former player of HC SKA Alexander Aksenenko (Altai Territory, Novosibirsk Region);

(Altai Territory, Novosibirsk Region); Ex-player of the USSR national team, ex-coach of FC CSKA Valery Gazzaev (Republic of Dagestan, Republic of Ingushetia, Chechen Republic);

(Republic of Dagestan, Republic of Ingushetia, Chechen Republic); Prizewinner of the USSR wrestling championship Nikolay Parkhomenko (Komi Republic, Arkhangelsk Region, Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug);

(Komi Republic, Arkhangelsk Region, Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug); Bronze medalist of the World Boxing Championship Artem Chebotarev (Samara region, Saratov region);

(Samara region, Saratov region); Two-time world sambo champion Dmitry Shishkin (Kaluga region, Ryazan region, Tula region).

Party of Growth

Single-member constituency candidate

Bronze medalist of the Russian wrestling championship Tatiana Samkova (Novosibirsk region – Barabinsky).

Party lists

Bronze medalist of the Russian wrestling championship Tatiana Samkova (Novosibirsk region).

Green

Single-member constituency candidate

Grandmaster Igor Glek (Moscow – Kuntsevsky).

Party lists

Multiple kickboxing world champion Denis Lukashov (Moscow region);

(Moscow region); Ex-player of FC Lokomotiv (Chita) Vitaly Popov (Zabaykalsky Krai).

Party of pensioners

Single-member constituency candidate

Olympic champion in athletics Natalya Antyukh (St. Petersburg – North).

Party lists

Olympic champion in athletics Natalya Antyukh (Leningrad region, city of St. Petersburg).

Civil Platform

Party lists

Three-time Wrestling World Cup Winner Nauruz Temrezov (Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Republic of North Ossetia – Alania, Chechen Republic).

