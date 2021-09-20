Election of 2021 to the State Duma: parties, candidates – election dates in Russia, election results 2021 – September 18, 2021

On September 17-19, elections of deputies of the VIII convocation of the State Duma are held in Russia. They are carried out according to a mixed electoral system – according to party lists (225 deputies) and single-mandate constituencies (225 deputies). Due to the pandemic, elections began to be held according to a new scheme: polling stations are open for 3 days, and voters from seven regions of Russia also have the opportunity to vote remotely on the State Services website: Kursk, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions, Moscow and Sevastopol.
Polling stations and electronic voting will last until 20:00 on September 19 local time. Summing up the results of the elections to the State Duma and the publication of the results by the CEC will begin after 21:00 Moscow time on September 19. The voting process can be followed on the CEC website.
Among the candidates are renowned athletes.
United Russia
Single-member constituency candidates
- Former world boxing champion Nikolay Valuev (the subject of the federation is the Bryansk region, the name of the district is Bryansk);
- Three-time Olympic figure skating champion Irina Rodnina (Moscow region Dmitrovsky);
- Champion of Russia in Thai boxing Vyacheslav Damdintsurunov (Buryatia – Buryat);
- Three-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vladislav Tretyak (Ulyanovsk region – Radishchevsky);
- Six-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Lyubov Egorova (St. Petersburg – South-East);
- Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova (Leningrad Region – Vsevolozhsky);
- Biathlon World Champion Anton Shipulin (Sverdlovsk region – Serovskiy);
- Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov (Moscow region – Podolsk);
- 7x Ironman Sergey Burlakov (Rostov region – Taganrog);
- Two-time Olympic champion Sergey Chepikov (Sverdlovsk region – Berezovsky);
- Olympic ice hockey champion Andrey Kovalenko (Yaroslavl region – Yaroslavl);
- Olympic wrestling champion Arthur Taymazov (North Ossetia – North Ossetian)…
Party lists
- 12th World Chess Champion Anatoly Karpov (Kurgan region, Tyumen region, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug);
- Paralympic cross-country skiing champion Tatiana Ilyuchenko (Republic of Altai, Altai Territory);
- World Sambo Champion Vitaly Win (Republic of Altai, Altai Territory);
- Former player of HC “Salavat Yulaev” Sergey Gomolyako (Chelyabinsk region);
- 13-time Paralympic champion Rima Batalova (Republic of Bashkortostan);
- Three-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Elena Vyalbe (Vladimir region, Ivanovo region);
- Olympic volleyball champion Taras Khtey (Belgorod region);
- Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov (Moscow);
- Paralympic cross-country champion Mikhail Terentyev (Moscow);
- 5-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming Natalia Ischenko (Kaliningrad region);
- Six-time world kickboxing champion Batu Hasikov (Republic of Kalmykia, Astrakhan region);
- Former world boxing champion Dmitry Pirog (Krasnodar region);
- 11-time world sambo champion Murat Khasanov (Republic of Adygea);
- Olympic handball champion Igor Lavrov (Stavropol region).
Communist Party
Single-member constituency candidate
- Olympic bronze medalist Dmitry Nosov (Trans-Baikal Territory – Daursky).
Party lists
- Olympic bronze medalist Dmitry Nosov (Republic of Buryatia, Trans-Baikal Territory, Amur Region).
Homeland
Single-member constituency candidates
- Nine-time world armwrestling champion Kazbek Zoloev (North Ossetia – North Ossetian);
- World boxing champion Nina Abrosova (St. Petersburg – Vostochny).
Party lists
- Nine-time world armwrestling champion Kazbek Zoloev (Republic of Dagestan, Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Republic of North Ossetia – Alania, Chechen Republic).
- World boxing champion Nina Abrosova (St. Petersburg).
Fair Russia
Single-member constituency candidates
- Four-time World SAMBO Champion Vitaly Minakov (Bryansk region – Unechsky);
- Former player of HC SKA Alexander Aksenenko (Novosibirsk region – Iskitimsky);
- Bronze medalist of the World Boxing Championship Artem Chebotarev (Saratov region – Engels);
- Two-time World SAMBO Champion Dmitry Shishkin (Tula region – Tula).
Party lists
- Four-time World SAMBO Champion Vitaly Minakov (Belgorod region, Bryansk region, Kursk region);
- Former player of HC SKA Alexander Aksenenko (Altai Territory, Novosibirsk Region);
- Ex-player of the USSR national team, ex-coach of FC CSKA Valery Gazzaev (Republic of Dagestan, Republic of Ingushetia, Chechen Republic);
- Prizewinner of the USSR wrestling championship Nikolay Parkhomenko (Komi Republic, Arkhangelsk Region, Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug);
- Bronze medalist of the World Boxing Championship Artem Chebotarev (Samara region, Saratov region);
- Two-time world sambo champion Dmitry Shishkin (Kaluga region, Ryazan region, Tula region).
Party of Growth
Single-member constituency candidate
- Bronze medalist of the Russian wrestling championship Tatiana Samkova (Novosibirsk region – Barabinsky).
Party lists
- Bronze medalist of the Russian wrestling championship Tatiana Samkova (Novosibirsk region).
Green
Single-member constituency candidate
- Grandmaster Igor Glek (Moscow – Kuntsevsky).
Party lists
- Multiple kickboxing world champion Denis Lukashov (Moscow region);
- Ex-player of FC Lokomotiv (Chita) Vitaly Popov (Zabaykalsky Krai).
Party of pensioners
Single-member constituency candidate
- Olympic champion in athletics Natalya Antyukh (St. Petersburg – North).
Party lists
- Olympic champion in athletics Natalya Antyukh (Leningrad region, city of St. Petersburg).
Civil Platform
Party lists
- Three-time Wrestling World Cup Winner Nauruz Temrezov (Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Republic of North Ossetia – Alania, Chechen Republic).
