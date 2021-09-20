Everyone is crazy about her! Cameron Diaz showed her daughter and made a splash on the web

https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210806/Vse-bez-uma-ot-nee-Kemeron-Diaz-pokazala-doch-i-proizvela-furor-v-Seti-252521934.html

Hollywood star went for a walk with his little heiress and immediately came under fire from photographers 08/06/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 6 Aug – Sputnik. American actress Cameron Diaz was published with her 1.5-year-old daughter Raddix: the babies are touched by the appearance on the Web. The star of the films “Everybody’s Crazy About Mary” and “The Mask” admitted that she became a mother in January 2020. The child became a real gift of fate for the actress and her musician husband. Cameron immediately took a break in her career and started raising her daughter. For a long time, the actress hid Raddix from the press and fans, but now she is ready to reveal it to the world. Reporters caught Diaz while walking with her daughter: the actress took the girl from a developing circle in Beverly Hills. The actress appeared in public in a black, loose sundress: Cameron gathered her hair in a ponytail and put on big sunglasses. Fans admired the idyll of the actress’s family and wrote many compliments to her curly daughter. “Reddicks is so grown up”; “Everyone is crazy about Reddicks!”; “Cameron looks great, and the girl is a miracle,” commented on the Web. See also: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lied again – what about this time? Prince William Leaving London?

